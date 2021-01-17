This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28.3. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reac…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
For the drive home in Auburn: Occasional rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow acc…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today'…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just ab…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will b…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks to r…