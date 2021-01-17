 Skip to main content
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28.3. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

