Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reac…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tem…
For the drive home in Auburn: Occasional rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow acc…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today'…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just ab…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will b…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…