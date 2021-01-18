 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

