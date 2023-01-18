 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News