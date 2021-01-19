 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around after midnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.89. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: As winter takes hold, drivers should be aware of snow squalls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News