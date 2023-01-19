This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
