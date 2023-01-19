 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News