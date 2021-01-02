 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

