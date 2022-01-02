This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
