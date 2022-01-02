 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

