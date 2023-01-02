This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
