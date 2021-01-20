 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Flurries or snow showers possible late. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: As winter takes hold, drivers should be aware of snow squalls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News