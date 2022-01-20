 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

