Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Saturday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Monday, with temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We will see a mix…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesd…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 16 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance o…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Thursday, with tempera…