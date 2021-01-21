Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.