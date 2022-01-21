 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

