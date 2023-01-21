Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
