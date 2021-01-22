Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 6.66. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
