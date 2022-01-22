This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Plan on a …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature …
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.