 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News