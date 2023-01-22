This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
