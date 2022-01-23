Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.