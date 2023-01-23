Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
