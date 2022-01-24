For the drive home in Auburn: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . A 3-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
