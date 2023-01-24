This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
