 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.28. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News