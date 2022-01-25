Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
