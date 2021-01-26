Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.65. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.