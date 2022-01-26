 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News