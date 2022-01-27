Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Friday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.