For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Friday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
For the drive home in Auburn: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less …
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in Auburn: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 3-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low…
Auburn's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…