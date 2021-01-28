 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -2.13. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Friday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News