For the drive home in Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 8.47. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
