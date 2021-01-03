 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

