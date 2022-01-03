 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News