Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mp…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds light …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 …
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing…