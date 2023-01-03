Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
