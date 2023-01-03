 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

