Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 21.15. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

