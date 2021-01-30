Auburn's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 21.15. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.21. A 25-degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.32. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 4.12. 8 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It mig…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with t…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.2. A 17-degree low is f…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.49. We'll see a low tem…
For the drive home in Auburn: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around o…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be …
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…