Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.22. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

