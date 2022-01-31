Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
