Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.