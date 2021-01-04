This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.24. 19 degrees …
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Plan o…
This evening in Auburn: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds S…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunders…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Aub…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Monday,…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …