For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
