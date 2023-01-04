Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.