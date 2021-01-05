 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.74. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News