Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.74. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.