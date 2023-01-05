Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around …
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Scattered showers a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should re…