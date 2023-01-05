Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.