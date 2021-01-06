 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.26. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News