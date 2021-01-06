Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.26. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
