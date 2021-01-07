 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.49. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

