Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mp…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. …
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It might be a good da…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow…