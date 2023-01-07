Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
