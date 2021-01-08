Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.04. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.