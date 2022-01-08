Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy early with a light wintry mix later at night. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
