For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
