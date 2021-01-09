This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30.19. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
