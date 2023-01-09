Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
