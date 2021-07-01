For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
