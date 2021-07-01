 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News