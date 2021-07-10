 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News