Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is …
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and v…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain i…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is a 66…
For the drive home in Auburn: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…