This evening in Auburn: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
